Man convicted of shooting outside a school expected to be sentenced

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - A man who opened fire outside an elementary school in a fit of road rage is scheduled to be sentenced Monday.

Vincent Lobato was convicted of shooting at or from a motor vehicle and criminal damage to property. Lobato's attorney tried to have the damage to property conviction dismissed, claiming the two charges were not meant to be used together.

Lobato faces four years in prison if both charges stand.

