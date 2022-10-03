ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – William Quintana Doizaki, the Albuquerque man convicted for repeatedly raping two family members, is expected to be sentenced Monday. In June, the 53-year-old was found guilty of multiple counts of rape and sexual contact with a minor.

The abuse of the young girls started when they were five and seven years old. It went on for six years until other family members reported it to police. Quintana Doizaki could face more than 250 years behind bars. The hearing is set to begin at 1:30 p.m. Monday.