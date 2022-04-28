ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man convicted of shooting and killing a University of New Mexico baseball player is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday for a separate shooting. Darian Bashir killed Jackson Weller in 2019 outside a Nob Hill bar.
In February 2022 he was sentenced to life in prison for the crime. That same month, Bashir was supposed to be sentenced for a drive-by shooting three months earlier, where bullets came dangerously close to officers.
He faces up to three years in that case. There was some confusion about Bashir appearing since he was already transferred to the prison in Los Lunas. He is now scheduled to be sentenced Thursday, April 28.