SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A man has been convicted of double homicide and a handful of other charges after he killed two people over an argument that was spurred on by a bad haircut. 42-year-old Mark Valencia shot and killed 40-year-old Steven Singer and 48-year-old Eva Aragon; and attempted to kill David Sturgeon on December 11, 2021.

According to court records, Valencia, Singer, Aragon, and Sturgeon were at Sturgeon’s residence on the evening of the shooting. The four were consuming alcohol, and records say Valencia and Aragon were in a relationship at the time. That evening, Singer gave Valencia a haircut – which Valencia “was unhappy with” – and an argument began.

The argument escalated, and Valencia left the residence to go to his car. When he returned, he brought back a 9mm handgun that he had kept in his vehicle. Records say the front door to the residence was locked after Valencia left, and as a result of not being able to get in, Valencia shot into the door around eight times.

When Valencia eventually got into the residence, he shot Singer in the head, and when Aragon went to help Singer, Valencia shot her in the head as well. Court documents say Valencia then began shooting at the homeowner, Sturgeon, who took cover in a closet and called 911.

An audio recording of Sturgeon’s 911 call was used as evidence during the jury trial. According to court records, gunshots and screaming could be heard on the recording. Crime scene agents reported that they found gunshot defects in the door, kitchen, and master bathroom of the residence; court records say eight bullets in total were recovered from the scene and the victims.

According to the records, the investigation revealed that a 9mm handgun was discovered in Valencia’s car, which was matched to him through DNA analysis. During the investigation, Valencia was asked, “When you went to your car, why not just got home?” He replied, “I thought about it. I probably could have.”

The state’s primary argument against Valencia was that he made the deliberate choice to commit the murders. The defense’s main argument in support of Valencia was that the alcohol consumed that evening inhibited him to the point of not being able to make that deliberate choice.

After a three-day trial, the jury came to a verdict on Wednesday, August 16. Valencia has now been convicted of double homicide, attempted murder, aggravated assault, shooting at a dwelling, and negligent use of a firearm. He will be sentenced at a later date.