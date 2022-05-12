ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Severano Ceballos Martinez, 45, of Copaco Sinaloa, Mexico was sentenced in federal court to 17 years and six months in prison for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams and more of methamphetamine.

According to a plea agreement, in April 2021, Martinez agreed to deliver five pounds of meth and 1,000 fentanyl pills to an apartment in Albuquerque. After Martinez arrived at the apartment, agents from the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) placed Martinez under arrest.

A search of Martinez’s vehicle revealed five bags containing a total of 1,685 grams of meth and a plastic bag containing 2,115 fentanyl pills, $2,800 in cash, and three cell phones. Inside Martinez’s wallet, investigators found multiple ID cards, all of which contained his photograph.

In 1997 in Arizona, Martinez was convicted of possession of a narcotic drug under the name Usebio Martinez Mendoza. In 2005 in Arizona, Martinez was convicted of attempted auto theft under the name Oscar Márquez In 2010 and 2014, Martinez was convicted of re-entry of a removed alien under the name Pilar Geronimo Mendoza-Avendano and removed from the United States to Mexico again in 2017.