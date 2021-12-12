Man convicted in domestic violence case going to prison for weapons violation

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – A Durango man will spend two and a half years in federal prison for possessing guns after being convicted of domestic violence. Dennis Yarbrough, 49, was convicted in 2019 of a misdemeanor domestic violence charge.

This year, he was found with six guns and violated a federal no-contact order by contacting the domestic violence victim and trying to influence her testimony. Yarbrough will have three years of supervised probation after being released from prison.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES