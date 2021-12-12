Man convicted in domestic violence case going to prison for weapons violation

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – A Durango man will spend two and a half years in federal prison for possessing guns after being convicted of domestic violence. Dennis Yarbrough, 49, was convicted in 2019 of a misdemeanor domestic violence charge.

This year, he was found with six guns and violated a federal no-contact order by contacting the domestic violence victim and trying to influence her testimony. Yarbrough will have three years of supervised probation after being released from prison.