Man convicted in deadly stabbing loses state Supreme Court appeal

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man involved in a deadly stabbing outside an Albuquerque gas station two years ago has lost his appeal with the state Supreme Court. Ameer Muhammad was convicted of first-degree murder in the killing of Aaron Sieben after stealing his wallet. Muhammad appealed the conviction saying that mental illness prevented him from understanding his constitutional rights. He also argued that jurors should have considered his claim of self-defense. The court determined there was not enough evidence, so Muhammad will continue his life sentence.

Local Crime News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Monday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss