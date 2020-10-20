Man convicted in deadly stabbing loses state Supreme Court appeal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man involved in a deadly stabbing outside an Albuquerque gas station two years ago has lost his appeal with the state Supreme Court. Ameer Muhammad was convicted of first-degree murder in the killing of Aaron Sieben after stealing his wallet. Muhammad appealed the conviction saying that mental illness prevented him from understanding his constitutional rights. He also argued that jurors should have considered his claim of self-defense. The court determined there was not enough evidence, so Muhammad will continue his life sentence.
Local Crime News
