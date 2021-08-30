Man convicted in Ayudando Guardians case appeals sentence

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man who admitted to stealing from veterans, the disabled, and those with special needs is appealing his prison sentence. William Harris along with his wife Susan took an estimated $11 million from clients of Ayudando Guardians.
Related coverage
- Couple involved in Ayudando Guardians case sentenced
- Plea deal in Ayudando Guardians case thrown out
- Couple fails to show up for sentencing in Ayudando Guardians case
- Fugitive couple involved in Ayudando Guardians case arrested in Oklahoma
- Couple convicted in Ayudando Guardians case to remain behind bars
- Couple convicted in Ayudando Guardians case appear in court Tuesday
- Woman who stole money from veterans and the disabled sentenced to two decades in prison
The agency that Susan started was tasked with managing the finances of the vulnerable. Instead, the couple used the money to live a lavish lifestyle. As part of a plea deal, Susan was supposed to face a maximum of 30 years and Williams seven but the couple fled to Oklahoma.
When they were caught and faced a judge, the judge sentenced William to 15 years and Susan to 47. Now, William’s attorney has filed a notice of appeal. It’s unclear what argument his attorneys will use trying to get his sentence reduced.