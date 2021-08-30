Man convicted in Ayudando Guardians case appeals sentence

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man who admitted to stealing from veterans, the disabled, and those with special needs is appealing his prison sentence. William Harris along with his wife Susan took an estimated $11 million from clients of Ayudando Guardians.

The agency that Susan started was tasked with managing the finances of the vulnerable. Instead, the couple used the money to live a lavish lifestyle. As part of a plea deal, Susan was supposed to face a maximum of 30 years and Williams seven but the couple fled to Oklahoma.

When they were caught and faced a judge, the judge sentenced William to 15 years and Susan to 47. Now, William’s attorney has filed a notice of appeal. It’s unclear what argument his attorneys will use trying to get his sentence reduced.