ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors called him a serial rapist and now he’s headed to prison. Timothy Bachicha was arrested and charged twice for kidnapping women off the street, holding them hostage, and raping them.

A 21-year-old woman was abducted off the street and held against her will for more than 15 hours and it turned out, she was not the only one.

Bachicha was first charged in November 2018 after he was accused of kidnapping a woman near an Albuquerque bus stop and then raping her. The woman said at the time the only reason she was able to escape was his ankle monitor kept beeping so he let her out of his van.

Bachicha was then charged in a second similar case accused of kidnapping and raping a woman a month earlier. Soon, the allegations started piling up. The Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office in 2019 said eight other women came forward accusing Bachicha of the same thing.

Federal prosecutors then took over the case indicting Bachicha on two counts of kidnapping. After a week-long federal trial, he was found guilty on both counts. The penalty for a federal kidnapping conviction can be up to life in prison.

Christina Barber’s organization, As You Are New Mexico, helps vulnerable homeless and often addicted women many of whom have sold sex on the street which is a group Bachicha was accused of targeting. “He chose that population over and over again because he believed that two things. One, that the women themselves were not going to come forward and two, even if they did come forward, no one was going to believe them,” said Barber.

Now, it’s a relief for those victims to see justice served. “The victims themselves are very happy about this. They deserve every credit and thing in the entire world. Every wonderful thing for them,” said Barber.

No sentencing date has been set.