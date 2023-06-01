ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Demetrio Trujillo, one of the men charged in connection to the shootings at Democratic leaders’ homes made his first appearance in court Thursday. Judge John Robbenhaar ordered Trujillo held until his pretrial detention hearing.

Trujillo, along with his son Jose Trujillo, are accused of helping failed Republican candidate Soloman Pena plan and carry out attacks on four elected officials’ homes back in December and January. All three are charged with election interference, conspiracy, and using a gun to commit a crime.

Demetrio Trujillo’s pretrial detention hearing is scheduled for Monday, June 5. He’ll stay in custody with the United States Marshal’s Service until then.