Man connected to murders of 2 Albuquerque teens expected in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The man charged in connection to the murder of two Albuquerque teens is expected in court on Wednesday.

Stephen Goldman Sr. is charged with tampering with evidence in the murders of 14-year old Collin Romero and 15-year-old Ahmed Latif. Investigators say he burned the car used to drive the teens to the West Mesa where they were found buried.

Goldman Sr. is also accused of cleaning and disposing of the murder weapons. Wednesday, Judge Stanley Whitaker will decide if Goldman will stay locked up until trial or be released.