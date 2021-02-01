Man connected to fatal Christmas Eve crash remain behind bars

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roswell man connected to a deadly Christmas Eve crash will stay behind bars until trial. Officials say 20-year-old Dominic Canales-Flores side-swiped a car then kept driving at speeds of over 100 miles an hour before crashing head-on into another car.

The impact killed the passenger of that car, 31-year-old Devaney Brunk. Her mother was airlifted to a Texas hospital. During a hearing last week, a judge ruled there were no conditions that would keep the community safe if Canales-Flores was released. Instead, he’ll be held without bond. His charges include homicide by vehicle and reckless driving.