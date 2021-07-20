Man connected to deadly Albuquerque crash set for plea hearing

There could be a plea change Tuesday by the man connected in a stolen truck that struck and killed a mom and daughter. Paul Garcia is charged with first-degree murder. Police say in 2017, he was fleeing along with Elexus Groves when they slammed into the mom and daughter, killing them.

Police say Groves was behind the wheel but Garcia’s actions were also responsible for their deaths. There was a court fight, but a judge ruled in the end a person can be charged with first-degree murder for a situation like this.

Garcia is expected to appear in court Tuesday afternoon for a plea hearing. If he doesn’t change his plea, his trial will start on August 16.