Man connected to deadly Albuquerque crash set for plea hearing

There could be a plea change Tuesday by the man connected in a stolen truck that struck and killed a mom and daughter. Paul Garcia is charged with first-degree murder. Police say in 2017, he was fleeing along with Elexus Groves when they slammed into the mom and daughter, killing them.
- Arraignment hearing held for suspects in deadly stolen vehicle crash
- Community mourns mother killed in crash caused by suspected thieves
- Murder charges dropped for woman accused in deadly stolen van crash
- Suspects involved in fatal crash can now be tried for first-degree murder
Police say Groves was behind the wheel but Garcia’s actions were also responsible for their deaths. There was a court fight, but a judge ruled in the end a person can be charged with first-degree murder for a situation like this.
Garcia is expected to appear in court Tuesday afternoon for a plea hearing. If he doesn’t change his plea, his trial will start on August 16.