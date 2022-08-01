ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man connected to the murders of three men dumped in a car at Kaseman Hospital was sentenced on Monday to 18 months in federal prison for being a felon with a gun. It was part of his plea deal concerning the March 2021 shooting in an alley near San Pedro and Indian School.

Court records say Richard Kuykendall recruited two friends to help jump a man. That man shot first; in the end, he and two others were dead. Kuykendall admitted to having a gun that day but not shooting it in that plea deal. He was never charged with murder. Officials say evidence in the case can’t be found.