ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Esteban Paiz, the man who dumped a body in a busy northwest Albuquerque roadway, will spend the next 15 years in prison after taking a plea deal. It happened in 2021 along Western Trail near Unser. Police say a witness told them she saw the then 22-year-old Paiz stop at a median, pull something from his car, and drive off. That’s when she noticed a body in the road that was later identified as Emilio de Baca.

Last month, Paiz pled guilty to 2nd-degree murder and two counts of tampering with evidence. Paiz apologized for his actions which he said were a result of his being addicted to drugs. Ultimately, the judge sentenced Paiz to 15 years.