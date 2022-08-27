NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Brazilian man committed suicide while in the custody of ICE at the Torrance County Detention Center. This is according to the ACLU of New Mexico.

They say Kesley Vial was detained and awaiting deportation. The ACLU claims his death is the result of abhorrent conditions and treatment by ICE.

Back in June, the ACLU filed a complaint over deplorable living conditions at the detention center.