Man charged with voluntary manslaughter over September shooting

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Los Lunas man is now facing manslaughter charges for the shooting of an innocent bystander. According to court documents, Gary Lamb was shot in the buttocks inside his camping trailer.

He initially thought it was an accident when he dropped a gun but deputies found his gun fully loaded and a bullet hole in the trailer. He later died. Deputies believe the shooting stemmed from a nearby dispute over a pickup truck and names Jesus Kime as the suspect. An arrest warrant for Kime has now been filed.

