Man charged with vehicular homicide pleads not guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused in a high-profile crash that killed an Albuquerque mom pleaded not guilty Monday. Police say in September of last year, Erika Chavez was turning onto Unser near Tower on the west side when Jose Ortiz-Muñoz ran the red light.
Police say he plowed into Chavez’s car, killing her. Ortiz-Muñoz’s attorneys argued that his car malfunctioned and he tried to press the breaks. But prosecutors have argued he was going well over the speed limit.
He faces charges including vehicular homicide. Ortiz-Muñoz was arraigned on those charges Monday. He was released on his own recognizance.