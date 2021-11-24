Man charged with vehicular homicide after crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  A man is facing vehicular homicide charges after a crash that killed his friend. Police say they were called to the intersection of Louisiana and Claremont on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a criminal complaint, the driver of the pickup paused in the intersection for a pedestrian and was hit by a Toyota Camry driven by Quentin White. The crash killed White’s passenger, Daniel Torres. When police interview White, he claimed he was speeding to the hospital because Torres had passed out. and when he approached the pickup he couldn’t stop.

Police say white admitted to smoking marijuana that same morning and performed poorly on a field sobriety test.

