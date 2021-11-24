Man charged with using bear spray on couple, punching officer

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A man is facing charges for using bear spray on two people and punching a Tucumcari police officer. One of the victims told police the man later identified as, Frank Link, drove past his pickup truck on a moped, fired the spray at him and a woman and drove off.

According to a criminal complaint, an officer tracked Link down and demanded he hand over the spray. He did but police say Link then punched the officer in the face. His charges include aggravated battery.