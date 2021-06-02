Man charged with throwing punch at Bernalillo County sheriff

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man has been arrested for throwing a punch at the Bernalillo County Sheriff. According to a criminal complaint, BCSO Sheriff Manny Gonzales was giving a speech at a business near Montaño and I-25 on Tuesday when a drone flew close to him.

The business owner grabbed the drone from the air, but 20-year-old Kaelan Dreyer tried to take it from the owner. That’s when deputies say Dreyer turned his attention to Gonzales, called him a “tyrant” and threw a punch, hitting the sheriff in the hands.

The criminal complaint reports that Dreyer was immediately taken to the ground by the BCSO undersheriff and was detained. Authorities report that Dreyer attempted to run away but was again detained.

After being taken to UNMH to be assessed for any possible injuries, Dreyer reportedly stated that he never intended to hit the sheriff but was upset at how Gonzales was answering a question from the crowd. Dreyer is now charged with battery and resisting an officer.