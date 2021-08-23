Man charged with stealing speakers from Walmart with a juvenile

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is facing charges for a violent robbery at a Walmart in northeast Albuquerque. Police say 30-year-old Ryan White walked out of the store on Eubank and I-40 with speakers worth more than $250.

When a loss prevention officer confronted him, police say White threatened to stab him with a metal spike. They say he committed the crime with a juvenile under the age of 14.

Police caught up with them and after a foot chase, arrested White. He is now facing charges including armed robbery.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES