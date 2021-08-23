Man charged with stealing speakers from Walmart with a juvenile

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is facing charges for a violent robbery at a Walmart in northeast Albuquerque. Police say 30-year-old Ryan White walked out of the store on Eubank and I-40 with speakers worth more than $250.

When a loss prevention officer confronted him, police say White threatened to stab him with a metal spike. They say he committed the crime with a juvenile under the age of 14.

Police caught up with them and after a foot chase, arrested White. He is now facing charges including armed robbery.