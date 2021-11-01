Man charged with shooting somebody in front of a child

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A man is facing charges for shooting someone in front of a child. Cibola County deputies say 54-year-old Anthony Tapp Jr. was driving through a neighborhood with another man and his 5-year-old daughter.

Deputies say Tapp began arguing with a man walking, they say Tapp got out and shot the man in the neck. The victim was taken to UNM Hospital. His condition is unknown. Tapp is facing a charge of attempted murder and child abuse.

