Man charged with raping woman in bosque pleads guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man charged in a four-year-old rape case has plead guilty.

Angel Gurule, 27, was just 19 when he admits to raping a woman running in the bosque back in 2015. The crime was reported when it happened and the victim even created a sketch of her attacker, however, it wasn’t until January when the district attorney’s office got a DNA match and was able to connect Gurule to the attack.

Gurule pleaded guilty on Monday to two counts of rape and aces up to 12 years in prison when he’s sentenced in July.

