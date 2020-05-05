Man charged with raping woman in bosque pleads guilty

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man charged in a four-year-old rape case has plead guilty.

Angel Gurule, 27, was just 19 when he admits to raping a woman running in the bosque back in 2015. The crime was reported when it happened and the victim even created a sketch of her attacker, however, it wasn’t until January when the district attorney’s office got a DNA match and was able to connect Gurule to the attack.

Gurule pleaded guilty on Monday to two counts of rape and aces up to 12 years in prison when he’s sentenced in July.

Related Coverage:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Tuesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Tuesday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss