ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who was charged after testing one of the first rape kits from the backlog pleaded guilty on Thursday.

Last year, 22-year-old Dayquan Terna was charged in a 2016 case involving the rape of a 16-year-old girl. The girl’s kit was among thousands untested in Bernalillo County at the time.

Terna is scheduled for sentencing in August. He faces up to six years in prison.

