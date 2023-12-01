ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man with sexual assault allegations spanning back nearly three decades has picked up even more allegations of rape and promoting prostitution. News 13 spoke with an investigator about the months-long effort to put the man behind bars.

“It seems as though he’s being charged with these things but it also doesn’t seem like he’s ever been held accountable for them,” said Kathryn Harris, a detective with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) and a task force officer with the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, who has been working on putting together yet another case against 49-year-old Celso Montaño—a former Bernalillo County firefighter.

“Somehow he’s always found a way to get out of the charges…even though he’s had nine plus allegations of raping women in Albuquerque,” Harris said.

Montaño’s record of rape allegations goes back to 1996. In 2012, he was charged with raping four women but pled down to just one misdemeanor charge. In 2019, the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) tested a rape kit that had been sitting on the shelf for nearly ten years and connected him to a case dating back to 2009—but that case was dismissed; the victim had died a week before Montaño was even charged.

In 2020, he was accused of rape again, but that case was also dismissed after the victim later refused to cooperate and questions about APD’s conduct during the arrest arose.

Now, in a new investigation that began in July of 2023, Montaño is accused of raping at least three more women who Harris said identify as sex workers.

“The investigation kind of got brought about because there were concerns with some women who identify as sex workers. They would schedule to go on ‘dates’ with Celso and he would offer to pay them a pretty substantial amount of money,” Harris said.

“They would show up to his residence where he would instruct them to crawl into the backyard where they would have the date. During the course of the date, Celso would actually not pay them for their services and would be extremely violent with them and rape them,” Harris said.

Harris said he would then call and harass them, threatening to rape them again: “It seems like through the investigation he would continue reaching out to them several times, several women—harassing them on the phone, trying to get them to come back for dates where he would request rape scenarios and he would also threaten to continue to rape them.”

She said there were more victims who wanted to come forward as they built this investigation, but were scared off in the end: “Because in the past he had been known to actually go and kidnap women,” Harris said.

“We were kind of waiting for that rapport to be built between us and the women who wanted to talk about their stories but based on the fact that we learned that this was very much an ongoing issue we wanted to protect the community so we decided to just act on what we had at the moment,” Harris said.

Montaño is facing rape, promoting prostitution, harassment, and human trafficking charges. “Based on my investigation and the history he presents, I absolutely believe that Celso Montaño should be held behind bars for the protection of the community,” Harris said.

Montaño was arrested Wednesday morning and has been sitting behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) since. He’s scheduled to be in court for a pretrial detention hearing on Monday. “We want to make sure that the charges we do come forward with are going to stick, this time,” Harris said.