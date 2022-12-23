NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Prosecutors want a man accused of starting a fire while stealing gas locked up until trial.

Paul Chavez, 37, is charged with negligent arson, along with drug possession and being a felon in possession of a gun.

Court documents stated Chavez tried to take fuel from an SUV belonging to his girlfriend’s family on October 23 when the fire broke out.

Prosecutors said he later fired a gun during an argument with his girlfriend.

Court records showed Chavez pleaded guilty in a 2013 drug trafficking case. A hearing on the detention motion is scheduled for Tuesday.