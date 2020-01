ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man charged with shooting another man in northwest Albuquerque was in court on Thursday.

Police say Patrick Romero shot and killed 39-year-old Anthony Moya back in August near 4th Street and Menaul. Romero is charged with first and second-degree murder, manslaughter, and aggravated assault.

Thursday at his hearing, Judge Brett Loveless ruled that Romero can stay out of custody but is required to wear an ankle monitor pending trial.