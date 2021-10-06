Man charged with murder of wife in Silver City forest

SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police report that a man has been arrested for the murder of his wife who had been reported missing. According to authorities, on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, NMSP in Silver City received a report of a missing woman, Erica Zamora who had not been seen or heard from since September 26, 2021.

Investigators learned that on the morning of Sunday, September 26, 2021, Erica and her husband Armando Zamora went to cut firewood in the forest. NMSP states that according to Armando, the pair returned to his house and he dropped Erica off at her residence around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

Police say that agents learned that Armando was currently on probation for criminal sexual contact of a minor under 13 and wears an ankle monitor. NMSP investigators were then able to obtain GPS coordinates where Armando and Erica had been cutting wood.

A sergeant searched this area and discovered a deceased female who was later positively identified as Erica Zamora. Armando was interviewed by authorities on October 3, where NMSP say he admitted to beating Erica to death with an ax.

Armando has been arrested and charged with an open count of murder and has been booked into the Grant County Detention Center.