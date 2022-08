ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man charged with two open counts of first-degree murder made his first appearance in court Saturday morning. Roger Wilson is accused of killing two teenagers back in June during an alleged road rage incident.

Police were able to use surveillance video and Facebook messages to connect Wilson to the crash. The state has filed a motion for pretrial detention. The case is being moved to district court for consideration.