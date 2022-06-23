ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sherriff’s Office has arrested 21-year-old Jonathan Martinez for the murder of Yasmin Marquez. She had been reported missing by her family on April 15 and it was believed she was with Martinez, her ex-boyfriend. Marquez’s body was found in Sandoval County at the end of May.

Marquez’s mother says the 20-year-old had recently returned from living in Mexico with her Martinez because they were having relationship problems. Investigators believe Marquez left in her mother’s car to meet Martinez. That car was found the next day, abandoned in Corrales, with the interior set on fire, and bloody clothes inside.

Investigators say cell phone records put Martinez at that spot. That phone data also led detectives to a location off U.S. 550 in Sandoval County where they found Marquez’s remains two months after her disappearance. Investigators also uncovered messages on Marquez’s phone from Martinez’s Facebook account saying “You don’t love me” and threatening to kill her. They are still investigating how she was killed.

At the time of her disappearance, Martinez was wanted for homicide by the Albuquerque Police Department. He was arrested for that outstanding warrant. Martinez was then rebooked Thursday into the Metropolitan Detention Center for murder, two counts of tampering with evidence, and false imprisonment.