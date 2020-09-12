Man charged with murder for killing woman playing Pokemon Go

Crime

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department announced Friday that murder charges have been filed against, 19-year-old Izaiah Garcia, the suspect accused of fatally shooting Cayla Campos after she and her boyfriend drove up on a robbery at Bianchetti Park while playing Pokemon Go on October 18, 2019.

Police say murder charges were filed Friday and Garcia, is currently in jail facing murder charges for the shooting death of Sean Markey at a homecoming party on Sept. 29, 2019, just three weeks earlier.

Garcia was charged an open count of murder, assault with intent to commit a violent felony, shooting at or from a motor vehicle, armed robbery, child abuse, tampering with evidence, and conspiracy.

This is a developing story.

Related Coverage

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss