Man charged with murder for killing woman playing Pokemon Go

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department announced Friday that murder charges have been filed against, 19-year-old Izaiah Garcia, the suspect accused of fatally shooting Cayla Campos after she and her boyfriend drove up on a robbery at Bianchetti Park while playing Pokemon Go on October 18, 2019.

Police say murder charges were filed Friday and Garcia, is currently in jail facing murder charges for the shooting death of Sean Markey at a homecoming party on Sept. 29, 2019, just three weeks earlier.

Garcia was charged an open count of murder, assault with intent to commit a violent felony, shooting at or from a motor vehicle, armed robbery, child abuse, tampering with evidence, and conspiracy.

This is a developing story.

#APD Homicide detectives filed murder charges today against Izaiah Garcia who is accused of fatally shooting Cayla Campos on Oct. 18, 2019. Campos was shot after she and her boyfriend drove up on a robbery at Bianchetti Park while playing Pokemon Go. pic.twitter.com/xIEmwtpSQR — Albuquerque Police Department (@ABQPOLICE) September 12, 2020

