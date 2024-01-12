FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A 25-year-old man is charged with the death of a man at a Farmington motel, according to Farmington Police.

Shane John was taken into custody and charged with battery and murder following the death of 28-year-old Matthew Martinez. Police said John assaulted three people, including Martinez, at the Encore Motel, located at 1900 East Main Street, on Jan. 11.

Officers responded to the incident and Martinez was medically assessed and released on scene. Later in the day, officers were again dispatched to the Encore Motel, where Martinez was found dead inside his hotel room. The investigation revealed that Martinez died from injuries from the altercation with John.

Police said they are continuing to investigate.