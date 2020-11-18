Man charged with murder after shooting at apartment, killing victim

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man has been charged with shooting and killing another man at a southeast Albuquerque apartment. The shooting broke out at Louisiana near Gibson around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

When police arrived, they found Luciano Montoya shot dead. Montoya’s ex-girlfriend witnessed the shooting.

She told police her current boyfriend, Steven Candelaria and his brother Brandon came to the apartment and fired multiple shots before driving off. Brandon has been charged with first-degree murder. No word on Steven.

