ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – State police say a suspected drunk driver killed a woman trying to change a tire. Around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, state police say the 50-year-old woman pulled over on the side of I-40 near the Coors exit to fix a flat.

A Good Samaritan pulled over to help. Police say 31-year-old Raymundo Jaquez-Barallasco’s truck hit the back of one of their cars, causing it to collide with the other car, which then hit the man and woman standing just outside it.

The woman was pinned under the car and both she and the other man were taken to the hospital in critical condition. The woman later died.

Jaquez-Barallasco failed a field sobriety test and police say he had a strong smell of alcohol on him. He’s been charged with killing a person while driving drunk and great bodily harm with a vehicle.