Man charged with killing girlfriend makes first court appearance

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of running over his girlfriend and killing her faced a judge Tuesday. Robert Mentz, 29, is charged with vehicular homicide after police say he got into an argument with the victim, Brandi Garcia, over the weekend. They say Mentz grabbed Garcia by the hair and drove away with her father on top of a car. Mentz reportedly told police he hit the brakes and Garcia wasn’t on the car anymore but kept driving to get her father off.
