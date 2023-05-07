ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of driving under the influence and causing a crash that killed a 10-year-old girl is scheduled for a detention hearing Monday. John Bearden Jr. is accused of taking a stolen state SUV, driving over the speed limit, and ignoring a stop sign before hitting another vehicle with 43-year-old David Pizzaro and his 10-year-old daughter Penny inside.

She died from her injuries several weeks later and Pizarro was hospitalized with multiple severe injuries. Prosecutors have filed to keep Bearden Jr. behind bars citing his criminal history and saying that every time he has been on probation, it has been revoked and that he has no regard for the safety of others.

He has been charged with DWI, vehicular homicide, and great bodily harm among other charges.