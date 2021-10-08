Man charged with deadly crash involving Border Patrol booked into jail

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The man charged after a chase with Border Patrol ended in a deadly crash has been released from the hospital and booked in jail. New Mexico State Police says Elton Gastelum avoided a checkpoint on State Road 11 near Deming last month.

Border Patrol pursued him but says he drove the wrong way in traffic. His SUV veered off the road, rolled and caught fire. Ten people were in the car. One woman from Ecuador was killed. Gastelum and several others were seriously injured.

Gastelum is facing charges including murder, child abuse and evading arrest.