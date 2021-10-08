Man charged with deadly crash involving Border Patrol booked into jail

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The man charged after a chase with Border Patrol ended in a deadly crash has been released from the hospital and booked in jail. New Mexico State Police says Elton Gastelum avoided a checkpoint on State Road 11 near Deming last month.

Story continues below:

Border Patrol pursued him but says he drove the wrong way in traffic. His SUV veered off the road, rolled and caught fire. Ten people were in the car. One woman from Ecuador was killed. Gastelum and several others were seriously injured.

Gastelum is facing charges including murder, child abuse and evading arrest.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES