Man charged with damaging Santa Fe obelisk with hatchet

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police have arrested a man for damaging what’s left of the Santa Fe obelisk. They say they have encountered Immanuel Hamilton multiple times this week at the obelisk and that he was armed with a hatchet damaging the monument.

When officers tried to get him to stop, they say he was uncooperative and they tased him. He was taken to the hospital and officials say his family will try to get him mental health treatment. The man has bene charged with criminal trespassing and resisting an officer among other charges.