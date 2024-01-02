ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man was charged in federal court for assaulting federal officers with a vehicle while trying to flee the Walmart parking lot on Menaul Boulevard NE and Carlisle Boulevard NE, according to a news release from the United States Attorney for the District of New Mexico.

Steven O’Neil, 39, is charged with two counts of assaulting and impeding a federal employee using a deadly and dangerous weapon. The incident happened on Aug. 15, 2023, when two officers with the U.S. Marshals Service were executing an arrest warrant for O’Neil, the news release stated.

O’Neil intentionally assaulted the two officers with a black Chevrolet Suburban, according to the new release. He is also accused of ramming into multiple law enforcement vehicles and hitting a bystander’s vehicle. O’Neil will remain in temporary custody pending a detention hearing, which has not been scheduled. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison and up to three years of supervised release.

The arrest warrant was issued for O’Neil, who fled from his term of supervised release, according to the news release.