Live Now
Crews battle brush fire at I-25 and Broadway

Man charged with assault at Circle K pleads no contest

Crime

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man charged with assaulting a Circle K security guard, plead no contest on Tuesday.

On Christmas Eve, police say Jewed Oliver walked into the Circle K on Central and Wyoming with his Bluetooth speakers blaring. The security guard asked him to turn his music down, that’s when a violent argument broke out and the guard ended up having to pepper spray him.

In court, Oliver was given a deferred sentence by Judge Henry Alaniz meaning he won’t serve any time but he’s also been banned from the Circle K.

Related Coverage:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞