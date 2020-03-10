Man charged with assault at Circle K pleads no contest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man charged with assaulting a Circle K security guard, plead no contest on Tuesday.

On Christmas Eve, police say Jewed Oliver walked into the Circle K on Central and Wyoming with his Bluetooth speakers blaring. The security guard asked him to turn his music down, that’s when a violent argument broke out and the guard ended up having to pepper spray him.

In court, Oliver was given a deferred sentence by Judge Henry Alaniz meaning he won’t serve any time but he’s also been banned from the Circle K.

