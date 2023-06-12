ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Isleta Pueblo man faced a District Court judge this week for two assault charges. Ryan Jacob Garcia, 28, was arraigned on an indictment charging him with assault with a dangerous weapon and assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

Court records state in December of 2022, Isleta police responded to calls of a drunk driver entering the Isleta Pueblo reservation. When officers found the vehicle at a home, family members had already detained the driver of the vehicle, Garcia. He was reportedly intoxicated and physically aggressive.

The records say when police tried to get Garcia into a police truck, Garcia bit one of the officers on the shoulder. The officer would later get medical assistance for the bite injury.

If convicted, Garcia faces up to 10 years in prison. He is being held in custody until trial, which has not been scheduled yet.