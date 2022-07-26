SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have arrested a man accused of arson at a historic building in the Santa Fe Plaza. Investigators say Joseph Duran set a fire at La Casa Sena around 4:30 Tuesday morning.
Officers found Duran on the roof and arrested him. Along with arson, Duran is charged with burglary and criminal damage to property. No word yet on a possible motive or the extent of the damage.