SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department arrested Mark Delgado Jr. who is accused of murdering a visitor to Santa Fe late last year. Investigators said Delgado Jr. shot and killed James Towle near Rufina and Siler during a stop in Santa Fe back on December 30.

Police obtained a warrant for Delgado Jr.’s arrest nearly two months later but finally found him Tuesday afternoon. Police said he initially tried to hide his identity but they eventually determined he was Delgado Jr. A motive remains unclear.