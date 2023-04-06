NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico man is facing a list of charges. It’s been ruled that he has to be held without bond.

Tony Gomez, 33, has been charged with the following crimes:

1 count of kidnapping

1 count of attempted murder

1 count of aggravated battery against a household member

1 count of assault against a household member

3 counts of abuse of a child

3 counts of shooting at or from a motor vehicle

4 counts of shooting at inhabited dwelling or occupied building

1 count of criminal damage to property of household member

1 count of negligent use of a deadly weapon

The charges stem from an incident on April 1, 2023. Authorities claimed Gomez fired a gun at a patrol vehicle after an officer was called to check on a domestic dispute. Gunfire damaged the vehicle and hit the officer in the shoulder. The officer called for help, and Gomez allegedly continued to shoot his gun. Police claimed Gomez went into his home and barricaded himself.

Gomez is also accused of beating his wife with the butt of a rifle and firing at her twice. Agencies responded to the area when she called for help. After a few hours, the woman told the dispatcher her husband was ready to turn himself in. Gomez reportedly came outside at that time with his hands up.

When officers went inside the home, they reported finding a table being used as a barricade, a military-grade bulletproof vest, multiple rifle magazines on the vest, a rifle, handgun, military-grade helmet, and rifle ammunition in other rooms.

Officials determined Gomez was a danger to the community, so he will be held without bond at the Doña Ana County Detention Center.