Man charged in Roswell chase in stolen police cruiser changes plea

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A Roswell man accused of leading authorities on a chase in a stolen police car has pleaded no contest. Luiz Gauna was arrested last June after investigators say he threw rocks at an officer and drove off in his cruiser.

The hour-long pursuit stretched through Roswell and onto Highway 285 toward Artesia when he crashed head on into a pickup truck. Gauna was set to go on trial Wednesday but the court records show he changed his plea before it began. His sentencing is set for next Thursday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES