Man charged in Roswell chase in stolen police cruiser changes plea

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A Roswell man accused of leading authorities on a chase in a stolen police car has pleaded no contest. Luiz Gauna was arrested last June after investigators say he threw rocks at an officer and drove off in his cruiser.

The hour-long pursuit stretched through Roswell and onto Highway 285 toward Artesia when he crashed head on into a pickup truck. Gauna was set to go on trial Wednesday but the court records show he changed his plea before it began. His sentencing is set for next Thursday.