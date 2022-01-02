Man charged in NYE party homicide

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – State police arrested a man they say killed a guest at this New Year’s Eve party. Joaquin Sanchez, 18, is charged with second-degree murder and negligent use of a deadly weapon.

They say he and a 17-year-old were arguing during a party at Sanchez’s home. During the fight, he shot the teen who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sanchez was taken into custody and is currently booked into the San Miguel County Detention Center.