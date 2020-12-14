Man charged in NW Albuquerque FBI agent shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The name of the man accused of shooting at an FBI agent in northwest Albuququerqe on Friday, Dec. 11 has been released. According to federal court documents, Derick Garcia shot through the door as FBI agents were serving a warrant at an apartment near Menaul Blvd. and 12th Street last week.

An agent was shot in the forearm while serving the warrant. After the agent was shot, other agents secured the scene and the FBI Special Weapons and Tactics responded to assist with executing the search warrant. According to documents, shortly after that Derick Garcia, a woman and two minors exited the residence through the front door and were detained pending further investgation.

In February of 2019, Garcia nearly ran over Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies which prompted a dangerous chase in southwest Albuquerque. The chase ended with a deputy drawing their gun at Coors Blvd and Airport Dr.

According to federal court documents, Garcia is being charged with assault of a federal officer, felon in possession of a firearm and discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence.

Latest News