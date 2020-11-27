Man charged in Nov. 19 shooting death of 36-year-old woman

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 26-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of 36-year-old Elizabeth Martinez in northeast Albuquerque.

According to a news release from the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 19 Bernalillo County Communications received a 911 call of a shooting that happened at a residence on Franciscan Street in northeast Albuquerque. When deputies arrived they saw several bullet holes on the side of the home. BCSO says when deputies entered the home and found Martinez dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

According to the same news release, after a thorough investigation, Homicide Detectives were able to charge Christopher Montoya with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence. Montoya has a long criminal history of charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, receiving a stolen firearm, aggravated DWI, multiple domestic violence charges, multiple trafficking and possession of controlled substances changes, and multiple probation violations according to the news release.

“Unfortunately, this is yet another case of a violent offender, with an extensive violent criminal history, that has been released repeatedly. Subsequently, he has now been charged with the most heinous crime of all, first-degree murder,” stated Sheriff Manuel Gonzales III in the same news release, “On behalf of the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, I would like to offer my sincerest condolences to the family of Elizabeth Martinez. I am proud of the hard work and dedication of our detectives, which I know will continue to follow the judicial process to ensure that true justice is served.”

Local Crime News