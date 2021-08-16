Man charged in multiple burglaries accused of attempting a jailbreak

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A serial burglar is headed to prison but not for the latest burglaries he’s accused of. Carl Gage was in the Taos County jail in 2019, awaiting trial on multiple burglaries, when deputies say he tried to dig his way out.

The sheriff’s office posted photos of the tools he used and the damage to the wall. This month, a jury stopped short of convicting him of attempted escape. But they did find him guilty of property damage, weapons possession, and tampering with evidence.

Judge Emilio Chavez enhanced the sentence based on Gage’s criminal history in other states, including nearly a dozen burglaries in Alaska. He was sentenced to a total of 19 years behind bars.

Gage’s burglary charges in New Mexico are still pending. He is accused of breaking into multiple Taos-area businesses in 2018 and stealing cash and electronics.